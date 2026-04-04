Harry Daniels Reacts to Clavicular and Woah Vicky Romance Potential

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Viral Internet singer Harry Daniels is all for Clavicular getting with his friend, Woah Vicky ... and gives us his NSFW explanation for how the duo could make it work!

We ran into Harry at Sunset Tower this week ... and he tells TMZ it was definitely "interesting to see" Clavicular hit it off with Vicky over a week ago when he showed up to Clav's pad to sing for him ... and brought Vicky as a surprise.

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Sparks flew so much, Vicky and Clav went on to participate in a live stream speed date ... and we're told they kept flirting after cameras stopped rolling, plus planned on seeing each other again.

But, it's clear Clavicular would have to behave himself with Vicky, who is religious and previously said she doesn't hop into bed with men right away. Harry tells us he doesn't foresee that being a major problem, reasoning ... "Good p***y can make a man do anything!"

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Harry noted they're both "wildcards," so he's not sure what will happen with their instant chemistry ... so we will just have to wait and see if they're able to take their connection to the next level.

While the talk of a new relationship has some fans excited, others are giving some side eye, considering Clav's girlfriend Violet Lentz is still in the picture. The pair made headlines last month when they were arrested in connection with an alleged brawl that went down between her and an anonymous 19-year-old.