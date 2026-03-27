Clavicular Didn't Instigate Fight Between Women, He Is Autistic: Sources

''Looksmaxxing'' influencer Clavicular didn't instigate a fight between a couple women on his stream, and his behavior was a result of him being autistic ... sources close to him tell TMZ.

The popular streamer was arrested in Florida on Thursday and hit with a misdemeanor battery charge after cops say he instigated a fight between a 19-year-old woman and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Violet ... but sources close to him are pushing back on the police narrative.

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Sources close to Clavicular tell us he did not assault or instigate anyone in the February incident, and the girl who called police and claimed his girlfriend battered her is someone who has been trying to gain fame and clout off Clav's back.

Our sources confirmed the fight between the two women happened at an Airbnb that Clavicular rented in Florida, but they are adamant that he did not instigate it and was not involved in the fight ... they say he was just standing there awkwardly because he has autism, and they claim he isn't guilty of a crime.

There's video from the incident and our sources say he's just standing around, not knowing how to respond because he's autistic ... and they say the arrest is just a big misunderstanding.

We're told Clavicular is on the spectrum and was non-verbal for a period of time when he was a teenager ... and he's mentioned being autistic on his stream.

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In addition to the battery arrest, Clavicular is also under investigation in Florida for a video showing him shooting a firearm at a dead alligator in the Everglades during a live stream marathon.