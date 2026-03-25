Influencer Celina Powell Hit With Bench Warrants in Florida Traffic Case

Celina Powell has multiple active bench warrants in Florida for traffic violations ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the model and internet personality is tied to at least two separate cases, including driving without a valid license and a window tint violation.

The docs show Powell failed to appear for a scheduled court date on December 10, 2025. In one of the cases, the missed appearance led to a bench warrant being issued, with docs listing a $1,000 bond. There's more ...

The filings also show the cases were flagged as delinquent and reported to the DMV ... resulting in license suspensions tied to the missed court date.

More recent records indicate a defense attorney has since appeared on Powell's behalf and entered a not guilty plea.