Play video content Video: Teen Pulled From Burning Car After Crash With Amtrak Train Colton PD

A California teen was pulled out of a car engulfed in flames just in the nick of time after a train collision ... as harrowing bodycam footage shows officers working hard to yank him from the fiery wreckage.

It all went down on Nov. 18 in the San Bernardino area ... as Colton Police officers responded to an Amtrak collision with a Mercedes-Benz.

The Colton PD wrote ... "Upon arrival, officers encountered an overturned vehicle engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside. Officers quickly worked to remove the driver from the burning vehicle and bring him to safety before rendering medical aid."

Thanks to their quick actions ... the 18-year-old driver survived ... NBC Los Angeles reported.

In the dramatic clip ... one officer can be seen pulling over to the scene of the crash before reaching into the inferno and pulling out the teenage driver, dragging him to safety.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.