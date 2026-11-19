Play video content Video: Motorcyclist Goes Up in Flames After Wild Tesla Collision CHP

A motorcyclist went up in flames after slamming into a Tesla on a Los Angeles freeway ... and the horrifying crash was caught on dashcam video.

The wild footage starts with cars crawling through morning traffic on the 110 Freeway ... the Tesla switches lanes right before a motorcyclist comes skidding into frame ... crashing into the back of the Tesla and igniting a fireball.

The rider is thrown onto the pavement as flames erupt near the back of the car ... with the motorcycle sliding toward the concrete median and leaving a trail of fire across the road.

Seconds later, the rider appears to scramble to their feet and run away from the burning wreckage ... as another motorcyclist pulls up near the scene.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7:21 AM on October 29 in the northbound express lanes of Interstate 110.

CHP says the motorcyclist was splitting lanes in heavy traffic when the Tesla changed lanes to the left ... triggering the fiery collision, though authorities haven't provided details about the rider's injuries or condition.