Secret Service Officer Critically Injured in D.C. Crash, See the Wreckage

Play video content Video: Secret Service Officer's D.C. Crash Leaves Behind Devastating Wreckage TMZ DC

A terrifying scene unfolded in Washington, D.C., Tuesday morning ... after a Secret Service motorcycle officer was critically injured in a crash that left his bike mangled.

A Secret Service spokesperson tells TMZ ... the officer was involved in a collision near Connecticut Avenue and Devonshire Place in northwest D.C. ... and received medical attention at the scene before being rushed to a local hospital.

We're told the other driver was also transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Video from the scene shows the badly damaged motorcycle surrounded by debris scattered across the roadway ... with yellow police tape blocking off the area as officers investigate.

"Our thoughts are with those involved," the Secret Service spokesperson said.

The crash also caused major traffic disruptions near the National Zoo ... with several blocks of Connecticut Avenue shut down as authorities investigated.