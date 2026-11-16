John Summit's Tour Bus Involved in Deadly Crash in Florida

Play video content Video: DJ John Summit’s Tour Bus Involved in Deadly Roadway Collision TMZ.com

John Summit's tour crew was involved in a deadly crash in Florida ... after a car slammed into their tour bus, leaving one person dead ... TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... the bus belongs to the famous DJ's touring team and was carrying members of his production crew when the fatal collision occurred Monday in Ocala.

We're told John was not on board at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... a black Toyota Camry ran a red light and collided with the bus ... and the car's driver was killed in the wreck.

Photos from the scene show the Camry's front end completely mangled, with debris scattered across the road and emergency personnel responding to the wreck.

Despite the crash, we're told another bus arrived to pick up the production crew so they could continue their journey to Miami ... where John is scheduled to perform two shows at Kaseya Center on Friday and Saturday.