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John Summit's Tour Bus Involved in Deadly Crash in Florida

John Summit Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Crash

By TMZ Staff
Published
KAL
CATASTOPHIC CRASH
Video: DJ John Summit’s Tour Bus Involved in Deadly Roadway Collision
TMZ.com

John Summit's tour crew was involved in a deadly crash in Florida ... after a car slammed into their tour bus, leaving one person dead ... TMZ has learned.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... the bus belongs to the famous DJ's touring team and was carrying members of his production crew when the fatal collision occurred Monday in Ocala.

John Summit Tour Bus Crash: See the Photos
Launch Gallery
On The Scene Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

We're told John was not on board at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... a black Toyota Camry ran a red light and collided with the bus ... and the car's driver was killed in the wreck.

Photos from the scene show the Camry's front end completely mangled, with debris scattered across the road and emergency personnel responding to the wreck.

John Summit Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
John Summit Performance Photos Launch Gallery
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Despite the crash, we're told another bus arrived to pick up the production crew so they could continue their journey to Miami ... where John is scheduled to perform two shows at Kaseya Center on Friday and Saturday.

John Summit x 2

The terrifying crash comes on the heels of another headline involving John ... who, as TMZ reported earlier Monday, publicly criticized the Grammys after being snubbed by the Recording Academy.

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