John Summit Show Abruptly Ends, DJ's Production Director Seemingly Blames Travis Scott

Cut the music ... John Summit says his DJ set in Monaco came to an abrupt end after another artist forced his way on stage ... and his production director is seemingly blaming Travis Scott.

Here's what happened ... John was playing Lilly's Club in Monte Carlo for the F1 after party on Sunday when someone climbed up onto the stage, causing such a commotion that the whole show got shut down.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

You can see in the video ... it looks like Travis is the person who pulled himself up on stage. John sounded off on the incident, saying ... "last night was out of my control. my show got shut down due to another artist showing up late and forcing his way onto the stage."

While John didn't mention Travis by name, he did, however, attach Travis Scott's song "TOPIA TWINS" to his social media post.

Play video content Video: John Summit Show Abruptly Ends, DJ Shares Video Before Ending

John also shared a video of himself playing his song "Go Back" with Sub Focus and Julia Church ... writing in the caption, "I wanna go back (on stage to finish my performance.)"

It looked like John and the crowd were having the time of their lives dancing and vibing ... but it seems like that was before Travis hoisted himself up on stage.

John also shared a story of the aftermath ... which showed his production director, Erik Fink moving through the crowd to try to sort everything out. He wrote ... "shoutout to @discoerik for holding it down during the chaos."

Erik has since gone on Instagram to tease John's Ibiza show at [UNVRS] on Monday ... and he says the "special highlight" of the night is that there will be "no f***ing Travis Scott."

Play video content Video: John Summit's Production Director Seemingly Blames Travis Scott For Early Ending Instagram/@discoerik

Erik didn't outright say that Travis was the one who rushed the stage last night, but it's definitely implied. He wrote in the caption ... "We back in Ibiza on Monday for Experts Only round 2. With no Travis Scott!!! #professional"

Hopefully John and Travis can work it out on the remix.