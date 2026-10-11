Indigo Girls Mourn Death of Tour Bus Driver After Fatal Crash

The Indigo Girls are mourning a heartbreaking loss on the road ... their longtime tour bus driver was killed in a crash in South Carolina, forcing the folk-rock duo to cancel upcoming shows.

The driver -- identified by the band as Kirk -- was behind the wheel Friday morning when the bus slammed into a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 20 around 6 AM, according to authorities.

Kirk was the only person on the bus at the time ... neither Indigo Girls members Amy Ray and Emily Saliers nor any of their crew were onboard.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The "Closer to Fine" singers addressed the tragedy in an emotional statement ... saying Kirk had safely driven them thousands of miles over the years and had become a beloved part of their touring family.

They wrote, "He was a joyful constant in our lives, and we will miss him dearly."

The duo canceled their Saturday show in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and postponed Sunday's performance in Wilmington, North Carolina ... with decisions on additional tour dates still to come.