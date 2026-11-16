John Summit Slams Grammys After Nomination Snub, 'Zero Respect' For EDM

John Summit is taking aim at the Grammys after getting snubbed from this year's nominations ... and he's apparently ready to take his music elsewhere.

The EDM superstar blasted the Recording Academy Monday after the 2027 Grammy nominations were announced ... making it clear he's not happy with the lack of recognition for electronic dance music.

In a fiery social media post he says, "never submitting to the grammys again unless s*** changes, it's all a f***ing joke. i'm not just talking about myself either there's zero respect for real electronic dance."

Summit wasn't the only artist left disappointed.

New religion is still an amazing record. With or without. Love you guys for caring. ♥️ @BebeRexha

Bebe Rexha also appeared to react to the snub, posting a sad-face emoji and referencing her track "New Religion" with Faithless.

Both artists had reason to hope for Grammy recognition. Summit submitted his album "CTRL ESCAPE" for consideration in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category, along with a Best New Artist submission. Rexha had multiple submissions, including "New Religion" for Best Dance Pop Recording, as well as her album "DIRTY BLONDE" for Best Dance/Electronic Album ... but neither artist landed a nomination.

There were plenty of electronic music heavyweights who did make the cut, though.

The nominees for Best Dance/Electronic Recording include Fred Again and Jamie T for "Lights Burn Dimmer," Madonna for "I Feel So Free," Slayyyter for "Crank," Tame Impala for "My Old Ways," Tinashe for "Melatonin," and Underscores for "Music."

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Summit and Rexha weren't the only artists left empty-handed ... Harry Styles, Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams also missed out on nominations ... while Karol G and Rawayana were shut out of the major general-field categories.