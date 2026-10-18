Taylor Swift Performs Hit Song Live For First Time at Star-Studded Gala

Performs ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ for First Time!!!

Taylor Swift turned the Academy Museum Gala into her own private concert Saturday night ... delivering a surprise live debut and set beyond Hollywood's "Wildest Dreams."

🚨| Taylor Swift performing "The Fate of Ophelia" for the very first time at the Academy Museum Gala! https://t.co/w1Pidc32mh @tswifterastour

Taylor debuted her hit song “The Fate of Ophelia” live for the first time ... and performed the track from her 2025 album as part of her surprise set.

She closed out the event in Los Angeles for the town's biggest names that included “Love Story,” “Blank Space” and a full band for “I Knew It, I Knew You” -- her song from the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack.

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Videos from inside the gala show celebs singing along and cheering as Taylor worked through her catalog. Conan O’Brien introduced her as "John, Paul, George and Ringo all in one."

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift @JPASC24

Taylor made quite the entrance earlier in the night, walking the red carpet in a "Gorgeous" custom pale-blue Dior gown featuring a crystal-embellished bow.

The performance came during the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala, which raises money for the museum’s exhibitions, educational programs and public screenings with every A-lister on the invite list.