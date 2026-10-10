Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy New York City Date Night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping the romance alive in the Big Apple!

The couple was spotted holding hands during a night out in New York City Friday at The Jane Hotel.

Taylor rocked a dark green top with matching olive pants, while Travis kept things casual in a cream colored shirt and dark trousers. The NFL star was also seen guiding his wife toward a waiting black SUV after their night out.

The outing comes just days after the pair celebrated Travis' 37th birthday with dinner at Manhattan hotspot Torrisi.

While the two appeared cozy in NYC, things have been a little less peaceful back home in Ohio. Travis' $5 million lakefront estate has become the center of a neighborhood dispute involving landscaping, removed trees, and plans for a privacy fence.