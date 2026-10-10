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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy New York City Date Night

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hand in Hand For NYC Date Night

By TMZ Staff
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are keeping the romance alive in the Big Apple!

The couple was spotted holding hands during a night out in New York City Friday at The Jane Hotel.

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Taylor rocked a dark green top with matching olive pants, while Travis kept things casual in a cream colored shirt and dark trousers. The NFL star was also seen guiding his wife toward a waiting black SUV after their night out.

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The outing comes just days after the pair celebrated Travis' 37th birthday with dinner at Manhattan hotspot Torrisi.

While the two appeared cozy in NYC, things have been a little less peaceful back home in Ohio. Travis' $5 million lakefront estate has become the center of a neighborhood dispute involving landscaping, removed trees, and plans for a privacy fence.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Neighbors Push Back on Proposed Fence
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Residents have raised concerns about potential damage to a shared sewer line and changes to the property's greenery. The couple initially proposed an 8-foot fence before lowering the planned height to 6 feet following pushback.

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