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Taylor Swift Premieres Self-Directed 'Patient Zero' Video at VMAs

Taylor Swift Debuts Star-Studded Music Video at VMAs

By TMZ Staff
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Taylor Swift turned the 2026 MTV VMAs into her own cinematic premiere ... debuting the star-studded video for her new single, "Patient Zero."

The full video casts Taylor as "Patient Zero," while Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson play lovers ... with Taylor portrayed as Colin's ex.

Taylor directed the video herself, with three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki behind the camera.

The song appears on "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore," the expanded edition of Taylor's blockbuster album released Friday.

Taylor showed up to the VMAs Sunday for her first awards show as a married woman ... and later received MTV's inaugural Artist Director Honor.

Dakota presented Taylor with the award ... recognizing her work behind the camera across nearly two decades of music videos.

Taylor told the crowd she's appeared in roughly 60 music videos and wrote and directed 18 of them ... but said the fans are the main reason she loves making them.

"It's so rewarding, because you actually care about what we're making," she said ... before thanking everyone who has worked alongside her on the projects.

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She capped her speech by rolling "Patient Zero" for the crowd ... giving the video its world premiere inside the Peacock Theater.

Taylor owned the night -- again!