Travis Kelce Cheers on Cleveland Guardians in Playoff Game

Travis Kelce was all-in on his hometown team Saturday night ... showing up to cheer on the Cleveland Guardians for a massive, season-on-the-line playoff game.

Travis Kelce celebrating José Ramírez's HR #Guardians #Guardsball https://t.co/m5WgaoAnDh @atlTVnews

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted at Progressive Field in Cleveland for Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox ... rooting for the Guardians in a winner-take-all showdown.

Kelce, rocking Guardians gear, was clearly fired up for the big moment as he was spotted jumping for joy throughout the game.

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Travis became a minority owner of the Guardians earlier this year, making Saturday's victory even sweeter for the NFL superstar. And his team certainly delivered ... shutting out Chicago 2-0 to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series!!!

The 3-time Super Bowl champ has spent years making his mark in Kansas City, but his Cleveland roots run deep. He's previously talked about wanting to give back to the city that helped shape him, and investing in his favorite childhood baseball team was a pretty major way to do it.

Unfortunately for the Swifties, Trav's new bride Taylor Swift was noticeably absent from the stands ... despite recently dropping her new song "Cleveland!" -- seemingly let Travis enjoy a guys' night out, "Pink Clouding" with the boys.

The Chiefs are on their bye week, giving Travis some well-earned time to swao his "87" for some jeans and a beer.