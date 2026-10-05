Travis Kelce Wild Style To Score Big For His 37th Birthday

Travis Kelce is runnin' another year around the sun, and when the NFL superstar ain't high and tight on the field, he's turning heads with some serious style from his fashion playbook.

From oversized suit style to game-day swag ... and casual streetwear ... Travis has been serving up looks worthy of a fresh lyrical drop from Taylor!

The 6'5" hunk throws up looks that always thrive, on the gridiron and on the streets! Cool, calm n' collected is the vibe!

At the final whistle, Killa-Trav's style is solid as a piece of "Wood!" 😜