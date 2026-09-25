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TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Taylor Swift Sings About Wedding

Today's Gripping Stories TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' ... T-Swift Sings About Wedding, A.I. Songs Played in 'Idol' Murder Trial, Ariana Grande Makeout Sesh

By TMZ Staff
Published

Taylor Swift's finally revealing her thoughts on her wedding ... releasing the song "Cleveland!" that touched on the fairytale event with Travis Kelce.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

A.I.-generated songs "American Idol" alum Caleb Flynn wrote for his mistress were played during his murder trial ... with the lyrics referencing their age gap ... and folks in court could barely keep a straight face.

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PACKIN ON THE PDA
Video: Ariana Grande Locks Lips With Ricky Alvarez at Universal Studios
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Plus, Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez's relationship is clearly heating up ... just check out our new video of the couple locking lips.

All that and more ... watch "The Low Down" on YouTube!

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