TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Taylor Swift Sings About Wedding

Taylor Swift's finally revealing her thoughts on her wedding ... releasing the song "Cleveland!" that touched on the fairytale event with Travis Kelce.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Well, it was a unique ending today in Caleb Flynn's trial. Two AI-generated songs Flynn wrote for his mistress were played in the courtroom. Flynn wrote the lyrics, AI composed the songs and the voice. Many in the gallery had a hard time keeping a straight face pic.twitter.com/j7WNtm9vTS @NateNewsNow

A.I.-generated songs "American Idol" alum Caleb Flynn wrote for his mistress were played during his murder trial ... with the lyrics referencing their age gap ... and folks in court could barely keep a straight face.

Play video content Video: Ariana Grande Locks Lips With Ricky Alvarez at Universal Studios TMZ.com

Plus, Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez's relationship is clearly heating up ... just check out our new video of the couple locking lips.