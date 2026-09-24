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TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Diddy Escort Talks Sex-For-Pay

Today's Gripping Stories TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' ... Diddy Escort Recalls Career, Popovich Ties Knot, Gerber Died in Rehab Bedroom

By TMZ Staff
Published

Sharay Hayes -- a former male escort known by some clients as "The Punisher" -- is opening up more about his life and career ... after admitting during Diddy's federal trial that he was paid for freak-offs.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

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Former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich married Mary Budenholzer ... the ex-wife of his former assistant coach, Mike Budenholzer.

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Plus, new details about where Presley Gerber died in the luxury rehab where he checked in over the weekend ... and much more.

Watch "The Low Down" on YouTube!

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