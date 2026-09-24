TMZ, NYP 'The Low Down' Today's Gripping Stories: Diddy Escort Talks Sex-For-Pay

Sharay Hayes -- a former male escort known by some clients as "The Punisher" -- is opening up more about his life and career ... after admitting during Diddy's federal trial that he was paid for freak-offs.

Check out the new YouTube collab between TMZ and the New York Post, "The Low Down," where we bring you stories that are gripping, outrageous, and sometimes scandalous.

Former San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich married Mary Budenholzer ... the ex-wife of his former assistant coach, Mike Budenholzer.

Plus, new details about where Presley Gerber died in the luxury rehab where he checked in over the weekend ... and much more.