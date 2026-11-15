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Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Share First Look of Wedding Day: 'This Story Has a Happy Ending'

Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Take A First Look At Our Wedding!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig -- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' respective ex-spouses -- have offered a first glimpse of their wedding two weeks after the big day.

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In a joint Instagram collab ... they wrote in the caption ... "Somehow, some way, this story has a happy ending and now a beautiful new beginning."

In the black-and-white pic ... Marilee -- who was holding a bouquet -- wore a white lace gown while Andrew donned a suit and tie.

We reported earlier ... Andrew and Marilee got hitched on Nov. 2 at their 92-acre country estate in New Jersey.

Andrew -- who finalized his divorce from Amy in March 2023 -- and Marilee -- who settled her divorce from TJ in October 2023 -- got engaged this past May.

In the wake of their engagement, Andrew told PEOPLE ... "We’re very grateful and hopeful."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Together
Launch Gallery
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Together Launch Gallery
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As you know ... their ex-spouses Amy and T.J. -- who tied the knot in September -- started their whirlwind romance when they were co-anchors on "Good Morning America."

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