Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Share First Look of Wedding Day: 'This Story Has a Happy Ending'
Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Take A First Look At Our Wedding!!!
Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig -- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' respective ex-spouses -- have offered a first glimpse of their wedding two weeks after the big day.
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In a joint Instagram collab ... they wrote in the caption ... "Somehow, some way, this story has a happy ending and now a beautiful new beginning."
In the black-and-white pic ... Marilee -- who was holding a bouquet -- wore a white lace gown while Andrew donned a suit and tie.
We reported earlier ... Andrew and Marilee got hitched on Nov. 2 at their 92-acre country estate in New Jersey.
Andrew -- who finalized his divorce from Amy in March 2023 -- and Marilee -- who settled her divorce from TJ in October 2023 -- got engaged this past May.
In the wake of their engagement, Andrew told PEOPLE ... "We’re very grateful and hopeful."
As you know ... their ex-spouses Amy and T.J. -- who tied the knot in September -- started their whirlwind romance when they were co-anchors on "Good Morning America."