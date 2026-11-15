Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig Share First Look of Wedding Day: 'This Story Has a Happy Ending'

Take A First Look At Our Wedding!!!

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig -- Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' respective ex-spouses -- have offered a first glimpse of their wedding two weeks after the big day.

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In a joint Instagram collab ... they wrote in the caption ... "Somehow, some way, this story has a happy ending and now a beautiful new beginning."

In the black-and-white pic ... Marilee -- who was holding a bouquet -- wore a white lace gown while Andrew donned a suit and tie.

We reported earlier ... Andrew and Marilee got hitched on Nov. 2 at their 92-acre country estate in New Jersey.

Andrew -- who finalized his divorce from Amy in March 2023 -- and Marilee -- who settled her divorce from TJ in October 2023 -- got engaged this past May.

In the wake of their engagement, Andrew told PEOPLE ... "We’re very grateful and hopeful."