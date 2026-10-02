Former 'GMA' Anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Apply for Marriage License

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking another big step toward marriage ... and it looks like they're getting ready to walk down the aisle ... TMZ has learned they're making wedding plans in Arkansas.

The Washington County Clerk tells TMZ ... Amy and T.J. applied for a marriage license in Arkansas on September 18 ... which is interesting, considering T.J. is an Arkansas native.

Their romance began as coworkers on 'GMA' in New York City ... but T.J. was born in West Memphis, AR ... and it seems his home state will host the upcoming nuptials.

The filing comes nearly four years after their romance became public and sparked a major scandal at ABC.

Amy and T.J. were both married when photos surfaced of them getting cozy in November 2022 ... Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue, while T.J. was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

The couple maintained they were in love, but the relationship led to an internal ABC review. They were eventually pulled from the air and left the network in January 2023 after contentious negotiations.

Their exes later moved on together, with Andrew and Marilee dating and publicly appearing as a couple.

Amy and T.J. stayed together through the fallout and launched a podcast, "Amy & T.J.," where they discussed the pressure surrounding their relationship and the impact of losing their TV jobs.