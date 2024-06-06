Amy Robach Says She Can Finally Embrace Feminine Energy with T.J. Holmes

Play video content Amy & T.J. Podcast

Amy Robach's tapping into the feminine side of herself ... saying she's always had "boss-lady" energy -- but now, she's finally with the right person to explore womanhood in full.

The fired 'GMA3' anchor opened up about this on the "Amy & T.J." podcast she hosts with T.J. Holmes ... telling him and matchmaker Thalia Ouimet she's used to projecting an intensity -- before asking Holmes how she came off to him when they worked at ABC together.

After cracking some jokes about how he always feels the need to save Amy, T.J. admits he wishes people knew just how sweet AR was ... 'cause he says it's a side of herself she doesn't let other people see.

For her part, Robach says she's always been on the other side of the spectrum ... transitioning from being the "breadwinner" to embracing the feminine -- crediting being in the right relationship with her success.

Clearly, she's making a statement about both of her past marriages to Andrew Shue -- who she was still legally married to when she struck up a relationship with Holmes -- and Tim McIntosh ... basically admitting she couldn't embrace her womanly glory while with them.

BTW ... it seems Amy's still in the process of fully embracing this -- 'cause she says she finds dropping her boss energy to embrace her softer side is difficult at times, describing the feeling as manipulative.