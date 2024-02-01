T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Say They Both Have a Fear of Being 'Trapped'

Play video content

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been spilling their guts about their relationship -- and the latest truth bomb is strange ... 'cause they both admit they can't stand being confined.

The former 'GMA3' anchors-turned-lovers got into a new topic on the latest episode of their 'Amy & T.J.' podcast -- where they each delved into a specific type of fear they share, which is called cleithrophobia ... basically, the fear of being trapped.

T.J. took the lead in explaining the difference between this and claustrophobia -- noting the latter is a fear of being stuck in a small space, but the former is just being afraid of not being able to get out of a certain place or environment.

He says, "So if you're claustrophobic, you see a small space, you see that elevator and you go, 'Oh God.' And you get anxiety, that's claustrophobia. The other is, when I see the small space, I got no problem getting in that space. But if that buzzer goes off and I'm trapped in here now, it's a totally different situation."

01/23/24 Amy & T.J. Podcast

Amy echoed that, adding what he'd just explained described her own fear to a T. In other words, they're both on the same page about being terrified over not being able to escape something ... and while they probably think they're bonding, others view this differently.

Fact is, they've been incredibly honest about their shared love life ... sometimes for better or worse. We heard them argue just last week, and now -- they're addressing a new element that, perhaps subconsciously, seems to be addressing their own real-life situation.

Who knows, maybe we're reading too into this ... but we certainly think we're picking up on something here -- and it might be hinting at trouble in paradise, despite what they project.

