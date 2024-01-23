Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Argue on Podcast ... Talk 'Pressure' of Relationship

1/23/2024 7:02 AM PT
FEELING THE PRESSURE
Amy & T.J. Podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got to bickering about their love life on their podcast -- where they talked about the "pressure" in their relationship ... and boy was it awkward!

The former 'GMA3' anchors-turned-lovers trotted out a new episode of "Amy & T.J." Monday which was aptly called 'Things Ain't Right' ... and during the course of their 47-minute long convo, they touched on a number of issues -- including how they're doing personally.

amy robach tj holmes
Getty

Can't even lie, this is pretty cringeworthy to listen to ... 'cause you can tell there's tension here between the couple, and ya might even say they argue a little bit in their chat.

The whole thing stems from Amy going on this rant about "choosing love" as it pertains to her career -- and the way it comes out seems to rub T.J. the wrong way ... as he asks her to elaborate, especially when discussing pressure she feels in their situation.

She attempts to clear up what she means ... ultimately landing on something to the effect of -- she feels like she's had her career taken from her, and that it's unfair since she chose him.

SOMETHING WAS UP
Amy & T.J. Podcast

Eventually, T.J. himself chimes in ... and notes, she obviously feels some type of way -- explaining that he'd been sensing passive-aggressiveness from her even earlier that day. T.J. basically says ... as long as we're good, I'm good. He seems more at ease than she does.

Take a listen for yourself, because from what we can tell ... this for sure sounds like the first signs of trouble in paradise between them that we've seen or heard. Up until now, they've come across as two peas in a pod with no issues at all. But something's bubbling up here.

