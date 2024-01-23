Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Argue on Podcast ... Talk 'Pressure' of Relationship

Play video content Amy & T.J. Podcast

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes got to bickering about their love life on their podcast -- where they talked about the "pressure" in their relationship ... and boy was it awkward!

The former 'GMA3' anchors-turned-lovers trotted out a new episode of "Amy & T.J." Monday which was aptly called 'Things Ain't Right' ... and during the course of their 47-minute long convo, they touched on a number of issues -- including how they're doing personally.

Can't even lie, this is pretty cringeworthy to listen to ... 'cause you can tell there's tension here between the couple, and ya might even say they argue a little bit in their chat.

The whole thing stems from Amy going on this rant about "choosing love" as it pertains to her career -- and the way it comes out seems to rub T.J. the wrong way ... as he asks her to elaborate, especially when discussing pressure she feels in their situation.

She attempts to clear up what she means ... ultimately landing on something to the effect of -- she feels like she's had her career taken from her, and that it's unfair since she chose him.

Eventually, T.J. himself chimes in ... and notes, she obviously feels some type of way -- explaining that he'd been sensing passive-aggressiveness from her even earlier that day. T.J. basically says ... as long as we're good, I'm good. He seems more at ease than she does.