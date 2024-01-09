T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Are Into Shower Sex & Handcuffs, Test Reveals

Play video content Amy & T.J. Podcast

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have put their intimate side on display ... 'cause they're out here talking about what kinda sex stuff they're into, in and out of the bedroom.

The couple took a compatibility test on the latest episode of the "Amy & T.J." podcast, which came with some NSFW questions -- and OkCupid's global head of communications, Michael Kaye, laid out for them the kinky things it revealed they're into.

Michael told T.J. and Amy they "both enjoy sex more than foreplay," and that they're "into post-workout sex and shower sex." On its face, it sounds like they're banging a lot!

They also learned they're both more into "cuffs over ropes" in the bedroom -- obviously taken back, Amy playfully said her parents don't even know her that well ... but to be fair, parents aren't researching these kinda things about their kids.

Overall, the 2 scored an 84% compatibility rate -- which, according to Michael, was "really high" ... so take that for what you will.

As we reported, the former 'GMA3' anchors broke their silence last month about their former spouses forming a relationship together -- using the podcast to say they won't be joining the "toxic" chatter surrounding them.

On the latest episode, Michael told them they weren't aligned on the idea of jealousy working with a relationship -- T.J. didn't think so, while Amy thought a small amount of jealousy is healthy.