Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Won't Talk About Exes' Dating, 'Gossip Is Toxic'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren't going to give up their reaction to their former spouses' new relationship ... saying it would be "toxic" for them to join all the chatter about it.

The former 'GMA3' anchors spoke out, only so slightly, about the news regarding their exes during the second episode of their podcast, "Amy and T.J." -- chatting about certain "headlines" that have been popping up recently -- referring to Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue now seeing each other.

T.J. says they anticipated that the dating rumors would come up, which seems to back up the report even more ... but he says they won't be diving deeper into the subject. He added, "We are not going to get into that back-and-forth game because gossip is toxic."

The big news came last week ... T.J. and Amy's exes have reportedly been together for about 6 months, bonding over their divorces in the wake of the TV hosts' hooking up.

Amy and T.J. maintain there was no cheating when they started dating.

Marilee and Andrew even snapped a photo together in 2016, which recently surfaced ... with Marilee writing a caption on Instagram about how great it was to catch up with Andrew and Amy.

The couples were friends and hung out together from time to time. It seems unlikely they'll still be doing that after the swap.