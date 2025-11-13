Amy Robach Flashes Huge Engagement Ring While Out With T.J. Holmes

Former "Good Morning America" cohosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are radiating newly engaged bliss ... and that glow is definitely bouncing off the massive sparkler now parked on her finger!

Check out the pics -- the pair were hand-in-hand in NYC Wednesday, with Amy flashing a mega-watt smile and that blindingly bright humongous ice on her finger, which was basically the only thing not low-key about their outfits.

The lovebirds made a pit stop at a mailbox to drop off some letters ... which totally could be wedding invites, if they’re really out here speed-running their planning phase.

The duo revealed their engagement on their "Amy & TJ" podcast last month ... after what’s been one whirlwind -- and wildly controversial -- love story.

They were first snapped together looking cozy back in November 2022 -- while they were both still married. They’ve always denied having an affair, saying they were already separated at the time ... but ‘GMA’ still showed them the door after an internal investigation.