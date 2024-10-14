T.J. Holmes Injures Achilles During Chicago Marathon, Drops Out Of Race
T.J. Holmes hit a massive speed bump at the 2024 Chicago Marathon -- he didn’t make it to the finish line thanks to a nasty injury that took him out of the race.
The TV personality shared a dramatic IG snap of himself strapped to a gurney in the back of an ambulance, all thanks to an injured Achilles tendon that put a swift end to his marathon goal on Sunday.
In video, T.J. looked super concerned as he chatted with a medic while being whisked away.
His initial IG stories showed him crushing miles with cheers all around, starting off on the right foot -- only for his Achilles to give him a rude reality check.
The injury seemed to strike somewhere between miles 15 and 21, derailing T.J.'s run, according to his GF Amy Robach's IG story -- she ran the event with him, but pulled out to join him in the ambulance.
Talk about a gut punch! Holmes and Robach, both die-hard runners, didn’t exactly get their storybook ending this time around -- but at the end of the day, health is wealth.