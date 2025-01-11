T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Defend David Muir Wearing A Clothespin on Coat

Might Not Have Known About Clothespin!!!

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach agree David Muir wearing a clothespin isn't a good look ... but, they say it might not be his fault -- 'cause there are always too many cooks in the kitchen.

Play video content Amy & T.J.

The two former ABC News anchors talked about the viral moment on their show "Amy & T.J." in an episode titled "Does This Fire Make Me Look Fat?"

Holmes & Robach take a couple shots at the move ... claiming it will certainly come off as insensitive to many people who have lost homes in the Pacific Palisades wildfire and other Los Angeles-area blazes.

Play video content ABC

However, T.J. and Amy aren't blaming Muir for the move, mentioning that -- during a live shot -- an anchor is with a producer and wardrobe person generally ... and, when not live and on-air, adjustments are made.

Sometimes, the anchor isn't even looking up and paying attention to what's happening around them if they're on the phone and getting new information, they say -- so, there's no guarantee Muir asked for the clothespin ... it could've just been put on him.

Holmes praised Muir as one of the hardest-working guys in news ... and, he's clearly got a lot of respect for the star.

Amy notes that, when she'd hit the road for reporting, she made a concerted effort not to appear TOO glamorous ... for fear of upsetting someone in the midst of a real tragedy by seeming overly concerned with her looks.

As we told you ... Muir appeared on a January 8 broadcast with the clothespin -- but, by January 9, he ditched the pin entirely, letting the jacket fall naturally.