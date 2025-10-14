Former 'GMA' Cohosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Engaged

Play video content Amy and T.J.

Former "Good Morning America" cohosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have battled rumors for years that they carried on a love affair while still married to their respective spouses ... and surprise, surprise -- now they're engaged!

Amy spilled the tea on Tuesday's episode of the "Amy & TJ" podcast, gushing, "We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now."

T.J. added, "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to; we’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

They sure have ... the two were photographed in a romantic setting in November 2022, while they were both still married. They've always denied having an affair, insisting they were both separated from their spouses at the time, but 'GMA' wasn't having it. The ABC morning show canned them following an internal investigation.

The whole situation got even messier when -- wait for it ... their now-exes started dating each other! Yes, T.J.'s ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig and Amy's ex-husband, Andrew Shue, started their own romance together.

There's no official word on whether Marilee and Andrew will be headed down the aisle anytime soon, but rumors of T.J. and Amy's engagement first started swirling in March when she showed up at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a huge ring on that finger.

"We haven't been keeping it a secret, but nobody asked!" said T.J.