Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Ex-Spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are Engaged

"Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are officially engaged ... after Andrew popped the question this past spring.

Andrew -- the former spouse of Amy Robach -- told PEOPLE that he and Marilee -- T.J. Holmes' ex-wife -- are "very grateful and hopeful" amid their engagement news.

Detailing their love journey ... Andrew said that after growing close as friends, he and Marilee have found their "happy ending" together as they plan their wedding.

We reported earlier ... Andrew and Marilee's exes Amy and T.J. had their own whirlwind romance that began when they were co-workers -- and co-anchors -- on "GMA."

Describing the aftermath of their respective splits from the on-air personalities, Andrew said ... "I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility. I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving."