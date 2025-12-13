Brooks Nader, Sisters Wear Tight and Tiny Dresses to iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball

Brooks Nader and her siblings brought the gift of their hot dresses to Jingle Ball ... and, they're just a few of the stars who hit the big event.

Brooks, Sarah, Grace and Mary all showed up at the event in form-fitting, strapless dresses ... which stopped high on their thighs.

The quartet all posed with saucy expressions on their faces ... arms wrapped around each other in one portrait.

Justina Valentine of "Wild 'n Out" fame brought some fire to the white carpet ... showing off a glimpse of her impressive backside in one alluring snap.

Nelly kept it casual in an off-white sweater ... a stern expression on his face in the portrait for which he posed.

Conan Grey, Alex Warren, T. J. Holmes, Amy Robach and Darren Criss are just a few of the bold-faced names who stopped to strike a pose, too.