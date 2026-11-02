Andrew Shue Ties The Knot With Marilee Fiebig Weeks After Their Exes Marry in Arkansas

On Sunday, Shue tied the knot with Fiebig at their 92-acre country estate near Stockton, New Jersey ... after Robach and Holmes — the ex-Good Morning America hosts — got married in Arkansas on September 19.

The Daily Mail published photos showing Shue — of "Melrose Place" fame — and Fiebig — an immigration attorney — preparing for their wedding ceremony.

Fiebig looked extravagant in a white lace gown with a matching shawl and a netted veil covering the top of her face. Shue went a bit more casual, wearing a dark suit and a button-down shirt that was open at the top with no tie.

The two dated for three years before getting engaged in the Spring. They first got together one year after news broke in 2022 that Robach and Holmes were an item.