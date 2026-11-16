Jordan Firstman Talks Unsimulated Oral Sex Scene in Film

Play video content Video: Jordan Firstman Spills on Real Oral Sex Scene in 'Rotting In The Sun' Armchair Expert

Jordan Firstman is getting down and dirty about his latest movie ... revealing he received real oral sex on camera and comparing the risqué moment to Chloë Sevigny's infamous scene in "The Brown Bunny."

The actor opened up about the NSFW scene during a conversation with Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast ... where Dax brought up the term "unsimulated sex" after spotting it in the description for Jordan's 2023 film, Rotting in the Sun.

When Dax pointed out Jordan actually received oral sex in the movie, Jordan confirmed it and said the audience at Sundance couldn't get enough.

"People loved it. People loved that movie," Jordan said, calling the film daring and naughty.

And Jordan wasn't exactly shy about making movie history ... saying he and the team felt pretty cool about pushing the envelope.

In fact, Jordan compared the moment to Chloë's controversial performance in the 2003 film "The Brown Bunny," in which she performed unsimulated oral sex on costar Vincent Gallo.

"No one has done this since Chloë Sevigny," Jordan said, adding he's a huge fan of the actress.

While that might be a bold claim, Jordan made it clear he has zero regrets about baring it all for the cameras.