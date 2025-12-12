'I Love LA' Star Jordan Firstman Rips 'Heated Rivalry' Over Gay Sex Scenes

Jordan Firstman is ripping the HBO Max hit "Heated Rivalry" ... he says the show has a bunch of unrealistic gay sex scenes.

In an interview with Vulture, the openly gay actor repeatedly slammed the streaming show, saying ... "I'm sorry, I watched those first two episodes ... and it's just not gay. It's not how gay people f***."

Jordan filmed real, non-simulated sex scenes in his 2023 flick, "Rotting in The Sun" ... so he would seem to be kind of an expert here.

He also had sex scenes in his own HBO show, "I Love LA," so this is some HBO on HBO hate here.