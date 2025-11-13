'South Park’ Gets Graphic With Trump-Vance Explicit Sex Scene

Play video content Paramount+

We'll never look at the Lincoln Bedroom the same ... "South Park" absolutely lacerated Donald Trump and his VP JD Vance in last night's episode, depicting the two using the White House's private guest suite for a graphic homoerotic rendezvous.

In the episode, Vance avoids getting shafted for treason ... and ends up getting the shaft from his boss after a soak in a hot tub.

In one particularly shocking moment, they both lie bare-chested in an apparent post-coital glow when JD proposes they go for another round.

Watch the video if you dare ... they really go at it.

"It's so big," JD says, referring to his boss's pole numbers.

The two have been the butt of many "South Park" jokes this year. Following the season premiere, WH spokesperson Taylor Rogers told TMZ ...

"This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak."

That was in response to the show depicting Trump in bed with Satan -- hinting he was down for a little devilish action. But Satan wasn't into it, and instead took a jab at the size of Trump’s microscopic weenie.