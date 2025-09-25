'South Park' Roughs Up FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in Latest Episode

"South Park" released a brand-new episode after a week-long delay ... and they put FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in the hospital with a parasitic infection.

South Park's take on FCC Chair Brendan Carr's position on free speech ... the result of a butt blasting experience

The new episode, titled "Conflict of Interest," sees Carr in the hospital with toxoplasmosis from cat feces -- and doctors say he may lose his freedom of speech if the parasite goes to his head.

Carr is visibly upset about this -- which is all the irony 'SP' wants viewers to see, considering he pressured ABC into taking Jimmy Kimmel off the air over his comments about the Charlie Kirk shooting suspect ... a move Kimmel and many supporters flagged as a direct violation of the First Amendment.

Carr is targeted at multiple points throughout the episode as Donald Trump attempts to trick Satan into aborting the baby they're expecting together with Plan B and more -- but those traps end up hurting Carr rather than Satan.

At one point, J.D. Vance visits Carr in the hospital and is PO'd he keeps getting in the way of the baby schemes ... and quotes Carr’s threat to ABC over Kimmel, warning ... "We can do this the easy way, or the hard way."

This is the first new episode of "South Park" to air after Jimmy was put on an indefinite hiatus from ABC. As you know, his show returned Tuesday evening to outstanding ratings.

The show's co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced last Wednesday there would be no episode that week because they failed to hit their deadline, writing on social media ... "Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done."