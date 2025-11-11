Florence Pugh Discusses Using Intimacy Coordinators When Filming Sex Scenes

Play video content The Louis Theroux Podcast

Florence Pugh’s keeping it real about intimacy coordinators -- she’s had the good, the bad, and the seriously awkward ... including one who managed to make things more uncomfortable than the sex scene itself!

The actress explained on "The Louis Theroux Podcast" that the whole gig of intimacy coordinators is still figuring itself out -- something that was evident after the not-so-great experience where one person was hanging on set in a way that wasn't helpful.

While reflecting on "completely inappropriate" instances on set, Florence admitted that coordinators were a game-changer at the end of the day -- saying they helped turn sequences more into a dance of intimacy rather than a plain ol' awkward sex scene.

She told Theroux -- a British-American documentary journalist -- it's also because of them everything’s mapped out in the contract -- from the type of nudity to every single move -- so everyone knows exactly what’s happening, no surprises included.

Florence said she’s shot plenty of sex scenes without an intimacy coordinator ... and while she’s always been confident in her own skin, she's come full circle in understanding how they give women more control on set -- especially since people label you a nightmare if you're a problem.