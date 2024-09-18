Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Florence Pugh Says She Took Break From Acting to Focus on Self

Florence Pugh First Acting Break of Career ... Missing Out on Life

Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh's looking out for Number 1 on the call sheet ... saying she decided to take a break from acting after waking up one morning and realizing she's missing out on a ton of life.

The actress talked to British Vogue about trying to re-establish a work/life balance ... saying she took the first break of her career this summer because she's been jumping from project to project with limited time off recently.

Pugh -- who calls herself a "work maniac" -- says she was feeling absolutely exhausted ... and, she's worried she's too focused on work and not enough on really enjoying her life.

FP says she wants to have a long-term career ... but, recognizes that won't happen if she burns herself out -- hence, taking some PTO.

She's back in the spotlight now ... currently on the press tour for the romance-drama "We Live in Time" alongside her costar Andrew Garfield. The movie is set to come out next month.

It's just the latest flick in a packed film schedule that included "Oppenheimer," "Dune: Part 2," and Marvel's "Thunderbolts" -- all big-budget productions that took a while to film. She's got a couple projects in pre-production, too ... including a remake of the James Dean classic "East of Eden."

Seems Pugh's thoroughly refreshed from her sabbatical and ready to get back to the 9 to 5!!!

