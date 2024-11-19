Florence Pugh Froze Her Eggs at 27 After PCOS, Endometriosis Diagnosis

Florence Pugh is getting real about her reproductive health -- explaining it was a "mindboggling realization" that she had to freeze her eggs at 27 after her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis diagnosis.

The actress, now 28, revealed on the "SHE MD podcast" that her L.A. gyno, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, ran an egg count and confirmed her potential future infertility struggles -- and she didn't sugarcoat it, informing her that her plan of waiting 5 years to have kids wasn’t the best option.

The "Midsommar" star was told to freeze her eggs, and she didn’t hesitate to do so ... especially as she had known she wanted kids ever since she was a kid.

Still, Florence found the whole thing pretty bizarre, explaining her fam’s full of "baby-making machines" -- her grandmother had kids in her 40s, and her mom did too. So, she never figured it’d be any different for her.