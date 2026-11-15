Johnny Depp's 'Ebenezer' a Box Office Hit, Fan-Favorite Despite 'Bah-Humbugging' Critics

Says 'Bah Humbug' to Critics, Comeback Finishes No. 1 at Box Office

Johnny Depp's much-anticipated return to the big screen landed at No. 1 at the international and domestic box offices this weekend ... despite a wide divide between critics and regular moviegoers.

"Ebenezer" opened domestically to the tune of $19 million and earned an additional $23 million overseas ... according to Variety and Deadline. Not bad for a budget of $38 million!

While the movie has split critics down the middle -- with the film sporting a 54% Tomatometer -- audiences have raved over it.

Currently the comeback flick is verified hot on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% Popcornmeter rating ... and an A- CinemaScore.

The divide between fan reaction and critical response comes amid a flurry of analytical pieces that have tied the movie to some sort of PR power play by Johnny.

Take the Wall Street Journal's feature that says the film is the perfect PR vehicle for the star, while in a separate review, the WSJ claims the film fails to find its tone and that Johnny is "ridiculously blustery and loud as Ebenezer, as if trying to get laughs."

In another review ... Vanity Fair drew parallels further between Ebenezer and Johnny, charactizing the movie as "Christmas-washing" his reputation.