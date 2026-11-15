Johnny Depp's Big-Screen Return Is Here, See His Most Iconic Roles!

Johnny Depp is making his big-screen comeback with the release of "Ebenezer" -- his first major Hollywood studio film in eight years -- so we're taking a look back at some of the actor's most iconic roles through the years ...

From Edward Scissorhands to Captain Jack Sparrow, Depp has depth when it comes to playing Hollywood's most unforgettable characters.

Before "Ebenezer," Depp's last major Hollywood studio film was 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."