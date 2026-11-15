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Johnny Depp's Big-Screen Return Is Here, See His Most Iconic Roles!

Johnny Depp Back On The Big Screen See His Most Iconic Roles!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Johnny Depp's Most Iconic Movie Roles
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Johnny Depp's Most Iconic Movie Roles Launch Gallery
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Johnny Depp is making his big-screen comeback with the release of "Ebenezer" -- his first major Hollywood studio film in eight years -- so we're taking a look back at some of the actor's most iconic roles through the years ...

From Edward Scissorhands to Captain Jack Sparrow, Depp has depth when it comes to playing Hollywood's most unforgettable characters.

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Before "Ebenezer," Depp's last major Hollywood studio film was 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

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And now, nearly a decade later, Depp is stepping back into the Hollywood spotlight with a fresh take on Charles Dickens' classic tale, taking on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge -- a miser whose Christmas Eve visit from three ghosts changes everything!

Check out Jonny's most iconic roles through the years!

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