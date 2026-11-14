Olivia Wilde Makes Rare Comments on Co-Parenting With Ex Jason Sudeikis

Co-Parenting With Jason Sudeikis Is Good, But Also So Hard!!!

Olivia Wilde has revealed that she and ex Jason Sudeikis have nailed co-parenting ... even though it has been a hard road to get where they are now.

In lengthy interview with the New York Times ... Olivia said she really takes pride in "how good we are at co-parenting our kids in my family."

Adding that they've reached a "healthy equilibrium," Olivia still said it's "so hard."

She added ... "Anyone who pretends it’s easy — like, 'Oh, you just consciously uncouple, and then you find a way' -- that’s BS."

Olivia said she feels "relieved" that she can be authentic as a parent.

She said ... "When you’re trying to hide it from your kids, they sense it. They’re the most intuitive people in the house. And then people start to feel, like, What is real? Because I can tell that something’s being performed for me. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone."

We reported earlier ... the exes reunited to celebrate their daughter Daisy's graduation back in June.

While the former pair might be on good terms now ... things were a bit icier when Olivia was served custody papers on stage at CinemaCon back in 2022.