Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Former Nanny Gets Nothing in Battle

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's former nanny lost all of her claims against the actors in a lengthy arbitration battle … TMZ has learned.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ ... Jason and Olivia have filed a petition asking a New York judge to formally confirm portions of an arbitration ruling that went overwhelmingly in their favor against former nanny Ericka Genaro.

Here's the deal ... Ericka sued Jason and Olivia in California in February 2023, claiming she was wrongfully terminated after the couple's breakup allegedly increased her childcare responsibilities and caused her significant stress and anxiety. She claimed Sudeikis fired her after she requested a three-day medical leave.

Jason and Olivia fought back, arguing that Genaro had signed a confidentiality agreement requiring employment disputes to be handled privately through binding arbitration in New York rather than in a California courtroom.

Eventually they got what they wanted ... a California judge ordered the dispute into private arbitration in New York, where the couple would ultimately prevail.

The couple just filed a petition asking a New York judge to confirm the arbitration ruling, which denied all of Ericka's requests for damages and dismissed all eight of her claims. The arbitrator also found she willfully breached her confidentiality agreement and awarded Jason and Olivia more than $1.27 million in damages, legal fees and costs. The former couple is not seeking to enforce the monetary award in this latest filing because of Genaro's bankruptcy.