Olivia Wilde Shows Off Revenge Body with See-Through Outfit in Paris

Olivia Wilde had all eyes on her at the YSL fashion show in Paris ... this as she put her body on full display with a bodysuit that showed off what she's working with upstairs.

Check out these photos of the director/actress confidently striking a pose Tuesday while attending a runway show for the Parisian fashion house -- beaming while wearing the black, see-through look on the red carpet. Yes, her breasts are visible in the sheer outfit.

There were other stars at this event too, BTW ... but Olivia was definitely the highlight.

The "House" alum paired the racy item with dark leather gloves, tinted shades and sexy pumps -- only further highlighting her spicy outfit ... and even spicier attitude.

Hard to tell what her intention here was ... but Olivia seems to be telegraphing that she ain't afraid to put it all out there in the aftermath of her high-profile splits from exes Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles -- both of whom have moved on to new relationships.

ICYMI ... the 39-year-old actress split from longtime love Jason in 2020 ... after welcoming two children together over the course of their 9-year relationship. The "Ted Lasso" creator has since been linked to actresses Keeley Hazell and Elsie Hewitt.

Olivia then infamously dated the One Direction singer while working on her psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh.

Of course, as TMZ previously reported ... Olivia and Harry called it quits in November 2022 -- although, Harry still had an "Olivia" tattoo on his thigh as recently as July.

Nonetheless ... we don't anticipate a reconciliation between 'em any time soon -- Harry has been dating actress Taylor Russell since last summer. As for Olivia, she's looking real single right now ... and pretty good too, if we might say so ourselves.

