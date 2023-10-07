Olivia Wilde's Taylor Swift Climate Change Post Draws Criticism

Olivia Wilde thinks Taylor Swift should spotlight real issues, like environmentalism, instead of football -- but some are noting ... she left a big carbon footprint with Harry Styles.

The director/actress is catching flak from Swifties far and wide over a tweet she reposted on her Instagram Stories Friday -- which reads, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist." Olivia didn't add any extra commentary -- but the sentiment is clear enough.

Of course, many are taking OW's cosigned remarks as straight-up shade toward Taylor and Travis Kelce's relationship ... and it's not going over well among TS's fan base.

One of the biggest criticisms, it seems, lies in the fact that Olivia herself was also recently dating a major pop star -- with whom she traversed the globe over the past few years ... whether it was to promote their film, support his concerts or simply to vacation.

Indeed, Olivia and HS have gone all over together ... jet-setting from L.A. to NYC and to Vegas and Raleigh, NC -- not to mention hitting up Santa Barbara. Overseas, they were photographed in Italy, France and the UK In other words, quite a bit of traveling.

Naturally, in order to have gone to most, if not all, these locations -- they've had to take planes ... and that undoubtedly hurts the environment, something that's being pointed out in the all the backlash aimed at Olivia. While she's been an outspoken advocate for climate change -- even launching an eco-friendly clothing brand -- some say ... this is a bad look.