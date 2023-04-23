Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Put on United Front During Custody War

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are still in the middle of a nasty custody battle, but you'd never know it watching the two cheer on their kiddo like the best of friends.

Both Olivia and Jason attended one of their kid's soccer games Saturday where they not only exchanged pleasantries, but also stood together chat as they took in all the action. It's not the first time we've seen them together since their split, but it's certainly a drastic change from what's been happening behind the scenes in their custody battle.

TMZ broke the story ... Olivia took home a victory in court last month when a judge rejected Jason's request to have the case moved from California to New York.

It was a big deal for Olivia, considering California is more generous with awarding child support, but the whole battle has still been pretty costly to the director.

In legal docs, obtained by DailyMail, Olivia's attorney wrote, "While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot ... Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt."