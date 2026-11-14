Over 720K BMW Vehicles Recalled Over Fire Risk

A whopping 720,796 BMWs have been recalled over the risk of a fire ... as officials urge owners to turn their cars off and leave them parked.

Apparently, the issue lies with an improperly sealed electrical connector located on the water pump ... according to a safety alert by the NHTSA.

If the connector gets exposed to water, it could short-circuit and cause a fire.

The NHTSA stressed ... "If you have one of these vehicles, you should park your vehicle outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until the vehicle is repaired."

So far, they've only experienced 10 incidents related to the issue ... but better safe than sorry!

The models affected include:

2012-2016 3 Series, 2012-2016 5 Series, 2012–2015 X1, 2012-2016 Z4, 2013-2017 X3, 2014-2016 2 Series coupe, 2014–2016 3 Series sportswagon, 2014-2016 328xi Gran Turismo, 2014-2016 4 Series convertible, 2014-2016 4 Series coupe, 2015-2016 2 Series convertible, 2015-2016 4 Series gran coupe, 2015-2018 X4, and 2016-2018 X5 xDrive40e.