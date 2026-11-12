Frankie Muniz Says Rescuers Had to Cut Him Out of Race Car After Daytona Crash

They Had to Cut the Roof Off to Get Me Out!!!

Play video content Video: Frankie Muniz Recalls Terrifying Daytona Crash ... Had to Be Cut Out of Car Instagram/@frankiemuniz4

Frankie Muniz is opening up about his terrifying crash at Daytona International Speedway ... revealing the wreck was so bad, rescue crews had to cut the roof off his race car just to get him out!

The actor turned race car driver shared the frightening details in a video update Thursday, telling fans he's extremely sore but somehow managed to escape without any major injuries.

Frankie said getting him out of the wrecked Ford Mustang Dark Horse R was no easy task ... revealing the safety crew had to cut the roof off the vehicle before they could safely remove him and transport him to the hospital.

The "Malcolm in the Middle" star admitted he's not entirely sure how he walked away without serious injuries, crediting the car's safety features for protecting him.

"I can honestly say that, you know, I'm grateful to be walking right now," he said.

As we reported ... Frankie crashed Wednesday during practice for Ford's Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway, where he was scheduled to race in honor of Veterans Day and represent the Air Force.

Frankie expressed regret over the accident and thanked Ford for the opportunity to race, saying he had been looking forward to competing alongside some of his favorite drivers.

Despite the scary ordeal, Frankie says he's now headed home to Phoenix to recover ... and made it clear the crash hasn't scared him away from racing.