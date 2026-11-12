Bryan Cranston Gives Update On Frankie Muniz After TV Son's Car Crash

Bryan Cranston says he worries about Frankie Muniz's racing like any father would ... just wanting his TV son to slow it down on the track.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the veteran actor hours after Frankie crashed on the Dayton International Speedway track and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bryan makes it clear to the outlet that Frankie's doing fine after the crash ... calling him an "impatient patient" who wants to get out of the medical center.

The reporter then asks how he feels personally when Frankie races ... and Bryan says he looks at it from a sense of paternal love -- which, of course, leads to tons of anxiety.

He says he mostly just thinks things like, "Oh, slow down. Take it easy. Be careful!"

As we reported ... Frankie released a statement Wednesday night after his release from the hospital -- saying he's sore after the crash, but his Mustang actually protected him. He shared his disappointment at being unable to race after the accident.