Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Called Out by Airport Traffic Cop for Parking Car

Former L.A. Mayor Called Out by Airport Traffic Cop for Curbside Parking ... 'You Should Know Better!'

By TMZ Staff
Published
111426_antonio_villaraigosa_kal
MOVE IT, MR. MAYOR!!!
Video: Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Called Out by Airport Traffic Cop
TMZ.com

Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa experienced something all Angelenos can relate to ... having the car that was meant to pick you up at LAX moved due to their no-waiting policy.

We got Antonio at LAX yesterday ... and the former mayor spoke about how he's willing to help out incoming mayor Nithya Raman and how Dems need to stay aggressive after their election night win.

But the real scene stealer during our chat was the traffic cop who ordered his car to move it ASAP -- talk about a ground stop!

111426_antonio_villaraigosa_primary
TMZ.com

The officer hilariously called Antonio out, saying ... "You were the mayor before, you should know you can't be parked here waiting."

The cop said that he had no idea that it was a car picking up Antonio, saying ... "I'm not a mind reader."

111426_antonio_villaraigosa_sg
TMZ.com

Fair point! However, all seemed to be resolved between the two when Antonio and the traffic officer shook hands and took a selfie together. No overhead baggage here!

As you know ... Antonio recently ran for governor in California before losing in the Democratic primary.

Related articles