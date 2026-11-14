Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Called Out by Airport Traffic Cop for Parking Car

Play video content Video: Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Called Out by Airport Traffic Cop TMZ.com

Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa experienced something all Angelenos can relate to ... having the car that was meant to pick you up at LAX moved due to their no-waiting policy.

We got Antonio at LAX yesterday ... and the former mayor spoke about how he's willing to help out incoming mayor Nithya Raman and how Dems need to stay aggressive after their election night win.

But the real scene stealer during our chat was the traffic cop who ordered his car to move it ASAP -- talk about a ground stop!

The officer hilariously called Antonio out, saying ... "You were the mayor before, you should know you can't be parked here waiting."

The cop said that he had no idea that it was a car picking up Antonio, saying ... "I'm not a mind reader."

Fair point! However, all seemed to be resolved between the two when Antonio and the traffic officer shook hands and took a selfie together. No overhead baggage here!