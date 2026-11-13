Dana White Was Blindsided by Trump's White House Press Room Surprise

Play video content Video: Dana White Reveals Trump Caught Him Completely by Surprise Fox News

Dana White wasn't planning on playing White House press secretary ... but President Trump apparently forgot to give him the memo.

The UFC boss is opening up about his whirlwind visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in an interview with Lara Trump for her show "My View with Lara Trump" airing Saturday on Fox News Channel ... revealing he had no idea the president was about to throw him into the briefing room.

Play video content Video: Dana White Rejects Trump's Press Secretary Job Offer During White House Briefing Fox News

Dana says he was barely through the White House gates Monday when Trump's assistant called with some unexpected news ... the president wanted him in the press room.

The UFC boss admitted he was stunned by the last-minute request ... calling the entire 48-hour whirlwind an incredible experience.

Sure enough, Dana ended up standing alongside Trump at the White House podium ... getting a taste of the job POTUS had jokingly offered him just days earlier.

As TMZ previously reported ... Trump first floated the press secretary gig Saturday on Truth Social, and Dana agreed to make a White House visit.

Play video content Video: Dana White Says 'I Have Less than Zero Political Aspirations' TMZ DC

Before the meeting, TMZ caught up with Dana ... and he told us he had "less than zero political aspirations."

Of course, he still wound up in the briefing room ... though Trump later admitted he was only kidding about the job offer.